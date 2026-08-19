Stafi Price Today

The live Stafi (FIS) price today is $ 0.00150901, with a 10.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00150901 per FIS.

Stafi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 234,817, with a circulating supply of 155.61M FIS. During the last 24 hours, FIS traded between $ 0.00146679 (low) and $ 0.00178076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.7, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126843.

In short-term performance, FIS moved +0.94% in the last hour and -16.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.71K.

Stafi (FIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 234.82K$ 234.82K $ 234.82K Volume (24H) $ 45.71K$ 45.71K $ 45.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 234.82K$ 234.82K $ 234.82K Circulation Supply 155.61M 155.61M 155.61M Total Supply 155,609,685.4880697 155,609,685.4880697 155,609,685.4880697

The current Market Cap of Stafi is $ 234.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.71K. The circulating supply of FIS is 155.61M, with a total supply of 155609685.4880697. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 234.82K.