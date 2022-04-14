Stader ETHx (ETHX) Information

What is the project about? Stader liquid staking token ETHx is a new decentralized liquid staked ETH. Stader enables anyone to operate and become a node operator with 4 ETH. More details can be found at https://www.staderlabs.com/docs/eth/Stader%20ETH%20Litepaper.pdf

What makes your project unique? We are a multi-chain liquid staking protocol with ~$100M in assets across MATIC, BNB, FTM, HBAR, etc.

History of your project. Stader started as a staking protocol on Terra 1.0, attaining a $1B TVL before expanding onto other chains. Stader's team is located across the world and operates as a DAO.

What’s next for your project?

What can your token be used for? ETHx can be used across Balancer, AAVE, Curve, CIAN and many other DeFi protocols.