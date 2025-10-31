Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.582756 24H High $ 0.601009 All Time High $ 1.06 Lowest Price $ 0.464512 Price Change (1H) -1.26% Price Change (1D) -2.59% Price Change (7D) -5.47%

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) real-time price is $0.583174. Over the past 24 hours, STXTZ traded between a low of $ 0.582756 and a high of $ 0.601009, showing active market volatility. STXTZ's all-time high price is $ 1.06, while its all-time low price is $ 0.464512.

In terms of short-term performance, STXTZ has changed by -1.26% over the past hour, -2.59% over 24 hours, and -5.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.04M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.04M Circulation Supply 8.65M Total Supply 8,645,786.725572

The current Market Cap of Stacy Staked XTZ is $ 5.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STXTZ is 8.65M, with a total supply of 8645786.725572. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.04M.