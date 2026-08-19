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The live Stablecorp QCAD price today is 0.721524 USD.QCAD market cap is 1,192,709 USD. Track real-time QCAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Stablecorp QCAD price today is 0.721524 USD.QCAD market cap is 1,192,709 USD. Track real-time QCAD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Stablecorp QCAD Logo

Stablecorp QCAD Price (QCAD)

Unlisted

1 QCAD to USD Live Price:

$0.721498
$0.721498$0.721498
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:13:39 (UTC+8)

Stablecorp QCAD Price Today

The live Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) price today is $ 0.721524, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current QCAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.721524 per QCAD.

Stablecorp QCAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,192,709, with a circulating supply of 1.65M QCAD. During the last 24 hours, QCAD traded between $ 0.720935 (low) and $ 0.721764 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.736982, while the all-time low was $ 0.702709.

In short-term performance, QCAD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.75.

Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) Market Information

$ 1.19M
$ 1.19M$ 1.19M

$ 70.75
$ 70.75$ 70.75

$ 1.19M
$ 1.19M$ 1.19M

1.65M
1.65M 1.65M

1,653,040.54
1,653,040.54 1,653,040.54

The current Market Cap of Stablecorp QCAD is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.75. The circulating supply of QCAD is 1.65M, with a total supply of 1653040.54. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.19M.

Stablecorp QCAD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.720935
$ 0.720935$ 0.720935
24H Low
$ 0.721764
$ 0.721764$ 0.721764
24H High

$ 0.720935
$ 0.720935$ 0.720935

$ 0.721764
$ 0.721764$ 0.721764

$ 0.736982
$ 0.736982$ 0.736982

$ 0.702709
$ 0.702709$ 0.702709

0.00%

+0.08%

+0.46%

+0.46%

Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Stablecorp QCAD to USD was $ +0.00057064.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stablecorp QCAD to USD was $ +0.0084392333.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stablecorp QCAD to USD was $ +0.0156373010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stablecorp QCAD to USD was $ -0.0000001452270331.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00057064+0.08%
30 Days$ +0.0084392333+1.17%
60 Days$ +0.0156373010+2.17%
90 Days$ -0.0000001452270331-0.00%

Price Prediction for Stablecorp QCAD

Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of QCAD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Stablecorp QCAD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Stablecorp QCAD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for QCAD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Stablecorp QCAD Price Prediction.

What is Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD)

QCAD is Canada’s first compliant CAD stablecoin, powering digital Canadian Currency. QCAD is the bridge between the Canadian economy and the global digital asset world.

QCAD, is fully 1:1 fiat-backed and designed to maintain a stable value of one Canadian Dollar. QCAD reserves are held with regulated Canadian financial institutions, under a dedicated trust, which is 3rd party audited, with monthly attestation reports publicly available.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemEthereum EcosystemStablecoins

About Stablecorp QCAD

What is the current price of Stablecorp QCAD?

Stablecorp QCAD is priced at £0.53178870815957520000, shifting 0.07% today.

How fast is the QCAD community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Stablecorp QCAD's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Stablecoins,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is QCAD's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does QCAD compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.54318180090594360000 and ATL is £0.51792138767678820000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 1653040.54 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stablecorp QCAD

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:13:39 (UTC+8)

Stablecorp QCAD (QCAD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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