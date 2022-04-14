Stable (STABLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stable (STABLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stable (STABLE) Information STABLE is the USDFI protocol’s native and value accruing governance token with a unique protocol-based, perpetual buyback mechanism and novel dual-ve tokenomics. Official Website: https://usdfi.com Whitepaper: https://docs.usdfi.com Buy STABLE Now!

Stable (STABLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stable (STABLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.28M $ 2.28M $ 2.28M Total Supply: $ 1000.00K $ 1000.00K $ 1000.00K Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00K $ 1000.00K $ 1000.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.28M $ 2.28M $ 2.28M All-Time High: $ 18.21 $ 18.21 $ 18.21 All-Time Low: $ 1.57 $ 1.57 $ 1.57 Current Price: $ 2.28 $ 2.28 $ 2.28 Learn more about Stable (STABLE) price

Stable (STABLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stable (STABLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STABLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STABLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STABLE's tokenomics, explore STABLE token's live price!

STABLE Price Prediction Want to know where STABLE might be heading? Our STABLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See STABLE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!