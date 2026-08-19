What is the current price of Stable Mint USD?

The live price of Stable Mint USD (USDSM) is £0.72261600982523280000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Stable Mint USD positioned in the market?

Stable Mint USD currently sits at market rank #1012, supported by a market capitalization of £9021626.16638416500000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of USDSM?

The circulating supply of USDSM is 12468272.56 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Stable Mint USD?

During the last 24 hours, Stable Mint USD traded within a range of £0.71380770012075300000 (24-hour low) and £0.79820930549340000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Stable Mint USD from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Stable Mint USD reached an all-time high of £1.0613309325120000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.50738030781790860000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is USDSM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Stable Mint USD?

The current price movement of -1.84% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Stablecoins,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Etherlink Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.