Market Cap: $ 1.47M
Total Supply: $ 1.47M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.47M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.47M
All-Time High: $ 1.005
All-Time Low: $ 0.997838
Current Price: $ 0.999877

Stable Coin (SBC) Information Stable Coin (SBC) is a payments-focused stablecoin issued by Brale in partnership with Stable Coin Inc. SBC emphasizes redeemability, regulatory compliance, and transparency in line with established centralized finance practices to encourage broader adoption of stablecoin payments. SBC is supported by a suite of developer tools that enable gasless transactions and seamless integrations. The company is focused on building open source tools that make SBC more usable for developers. Stable Coin (SBC) is a payments-focused stablecoin issued by Brale in partnership with Stable Coin Inc. SBC emphasizes redeemability, regulatory compliance, and transparency in line with established centralized finance practices to encourage broader adoption of stablecoin payments. SBC is supported by a suite of developer tools that enable gasless transactions and seamless integrations. The company is focused on building open source tools that make SBC more usable for developers. Official Website: https://stablecoin.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmRasD2fd8xt7gQphCHb4tLw2kwkCu1oekgfJzNp7QuPeA

Stable Coin (SBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stable Coin (SBC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SBC's tokenomics, explore SBC token's live price!

