STAB Protocol Price (STAB)
The live price of STAB Protocol (STAB) today is 1.17 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 97.62K USD. STAB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STAB Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- STAB Protocol price change within the day is +2.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.19K USD
Get real-time price updates of the STAB to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of STAB Protocol to USD was $ +0.02438334.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STAB Protocol to USD was $ -0.0262852200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STAB Protocol to USD was $ +0.1007054100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STAB Protocol to USD was $ +0.1876179364850777.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02438334
|+2.12%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0262852200
|-2.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1007054100
|+8.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1876179364850777
|+19.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of STAB Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+2.12%
+1.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The STAB Protocol allows users to borrow overcollateralized loans of STAB, a stable asset designed to maintain relative stability through a dynamic interest rate mechanism. Unlike traditional stablecoins pegged to $1, STAB's peg is variable, and influenced by an interest rate, which is used to balance supply and demand. This ensures stability even with volatile collaterals like XRD. The STAB Protocol is governed by the ILIS DAO, which enables it to operate in a trustless manner, without a central entity being responsible for matters such as monetary policy and parameter setting.
|1 STAB to VND
₫29,999.97
|1 STAB to AUD
A$1.8369
|1 STAB to GBP
￡0.8775
|1 STAB to EUR
€1.0296
|1 STAB to USD
$1.17
|1 STAB to MYR
RM5.1597
|1 STAB to TRY
₺44.4951
|1 STAB to JPY
¥167.2047
|1 STAB to RUB
₽96.2091
|1 STAB to INR
₹100.2339
|1 STAB to IDR
Rp19,499.9922
|1 STAB to KRW
₩1,666.665
|1 STAB to PHP
₱66.5028
|1 STAB to EGP
￡E.59.67
|1 STAB to BRL
R$6.8445
|1 STAB to CAD
C$1.6146
|1 STAB to BDT
৳142.1433
|1 STAB to NGN
₦1,878.0021
|1 STAB to UAH
₴48.2976
|1 STAB to VES
Bs83.07
|1 STAB to PKR
Rs328.185
|1 STAB to KZT
₸605.8962
|1 STAB to THB
฿39.1365
|1 STAB to TWD
NT$37.9665
|1 STAB to AED
د.إ4.2939
|1 STAB to CHF
Fr0.9477
|1 STAB to HKD
HK$9.0675
|1 STAB to MAD
.د.م10.8342
|1 STAB to MXN
$23.4936