Squish Price ($SQUISH)
The live price of Squish ($SQUISH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.22K USD. $SQUISH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Squish Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Squish price change within the day is -2.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $SQUISH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $SQUISH price information.
During today, the price change of Squish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Squish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Squish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Squish to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+77.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+22.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Squish: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.39%
+15.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A Squishmallow Memecoin The world's most popular toy. With over 400 million toys sold, Squishmallow has amassed 120,000 followers on Twitter, 456,000 TikTok followers, and nearly 890,000 Instagram followers as of 2023. By May 2024, the brand has garnered over 13 billion views on TikTok and has been tagged in more than 1 million posts on Instagram. Join the Squish revolution with $squish on Solana!
