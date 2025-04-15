SquidOnSui Price (SQID)
The live price of SquidOnSui (SQID) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.74K USD. SQID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SquidOnSui Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SquidOnSui price change within the day is +1.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of SquidOnSui to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SquidOnSui to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SquidOnSui to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SquidOnSui to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+31.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+6.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SquidOnSui: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.30%
+1.51%
+75.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SQUID ON SUI aims to be a leading meme coin within the Sui ecosystem with a strong emphasis on community engagement. It's designed to foster a transparent and inclusive environment where every member feels valued and empowered. Born from the desire to create a fun and engaging memecoin, SQUID ON SUI captures the innovative spirit of the Sui Network. It's more than just a meme coin; it's a symbol of the community's creativity and collaborative spirit within the Sui ecosystem.
