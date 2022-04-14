sqrFUND (SQR) Tokenomics
sqrFUND (SQR) Information
sqrFund is the first fund that transforms community DAOs’ collective expertise into AI Agents, enabling unlimited startup support and scalable builder success. In doing so, we create the first AI Agents-driven Investment DAO for Web3 Builders.
Investment Thesis: Focus on AI agents that transform collective expertise into actionable support. Target early-stage web3 projects within sqrDAO’s builder network/community. Build a self-sustaining ecosystem of builder support.
sqrFUND (SQR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for sqrFUND (SQR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
sqrFUND (SQR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of sqrFUND (SQR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SQR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SQR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SQR's tokenomics, explore SQR token's live price!
SQR Price Prediction
Want to know where SQR might be heading? Our SQR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.