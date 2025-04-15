SQRCAT Price (SQRCAT)
The live price of SQRCAT (SQRCAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 58.42K USD. SQRCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SQRCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SQRCAT price change within the day is -1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 48.16T USD
During today, the price change of SQRCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SQRCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SQRCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SQRCAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SQRCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-1.19%
-0.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SQRCAT is a new Culture & Community Coin on AVAX. Launched on March 7th as a zero-utility token, it fits most suitably into the memecoin category, however one of the project’s aims is to bridge the memecoin market to professional branding industries in order to onboard new audiences into crypto altogether. Therefore SQRCAT also presents itself as a professional brand. It is heavily community-focussed and relies entirely on organic growth, with no fake followers and zero promotions or shills paid for. The project can look back on a very successful launch, with solid early community engagement, a balanced distribution of funds across the chain and first price development looking healthy and clean. The contract was renounced, the LP token burned, and the team (who is doxxed on Twitter/X) is now working in full swing to take the project to the highest registers.
