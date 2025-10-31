SPX6969 (SPX6969) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00302399$ 0.00302399 $ 0.00302399 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.23% Price Change (1D) -10.01% Price Change (7D) -9.97% Price Change (7D) -9.97%

SPX6969 (SPX6969) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SPX6969 traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SPX6969's all-time high price is $ 0.00302399, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SPX6969 has changed by -4.23% over the past hour, -10.01% over 24 hours, and -9.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Market Information

Market Cap $ 262.22K$ 262.22K $ 262.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 262.22K$ 262.22K $ 262.22K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,558.98507 999,998,558.98507 999,998,558.98507

The current Market Cap of SPX6969 is $ 262.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPX6969 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998558.98507. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 262.22K.