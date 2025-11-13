SPURDO (SPURDO) Tokenomics
This is a historically top-tier super meme. The image of SPURDO originally stemmed from a crude character called "pedobear" sprite, created by a Finnish internet user in 2008. In early 2009, SPURDO went viral rapidly on 4chan and became an iconic community meme. It directly influenced the perception of meme art styles, such as the subsequent rough and simplistic aesthetics of 4chan memes like PEPE, BOBO, and APU. SPURDO is a super meme of the same era and caliber as PEPE, APU, BOBO, and BONK, with market capitalizations ranging from hundreds of millions to tens of billions of dollars. SPURDO represents the return of original memecoins and the cultural revival of meme coins. Its meme value has never been fully realized—its worth should be in the range of $2-5 billion. SPURDO embodies the early internet ethos of "anonymous culture" and "absurdist culture," serving as an identity marker for insiders! It symbolizes an era of internet culture—anonymous, nonsensical, yet focused on community bonding and pure entertainment. In today’s highly commercialized, algorithm-driven social media landscape, SPURDO’s cultural-spirit meme remains a banner, reminding people of the pure authenticity of internet culture! Vitalik is our top holder.
SPURDO (SPURDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SPURDO (SPURDO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPURDO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPURDO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SPURDO Price Prediction
Want to know where SPURDO might be heading? Our SPURDO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
