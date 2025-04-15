SpunkySDX Price (SSDX)
The live price of SpunkySDX (SSDX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.13M USD. SSDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SpunkySDX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SpunkySDX price change within the day is -0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SSDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SSDX price information.
During today, the price change of SpunkySDX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SpunkySDX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SpunkySDX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SpunkySDX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-50.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SpunkySDX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.75%
-0.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SpunkySDX is a meme token that uses AI to track asset from decentralized exchanges to centralize exchanges. Equipped with real-world utilities with practical applications in the crypto space. Key Features: Asset tracking: On chain Asset tracking, Never loss your asset to scammers with this utility. spunky chatbot: Give accurate information about anything crypto and help users make informed decisions. Staking & Governance: Earn rewards through staking and participate in community decisions. Achievements: Smart Contracts audited by certik and core team KYCed Strong backers and partners (Secured interface, Urolife, IT desk Africa, Coinstore, Xrader, P2B, Crypto rank). Summary: SpunkySDX brings utility and community value to the meme coin space, With a strong focus on security, transparency, and community involvement, SpunkySDX offers a unique space where users can engage, earn, and grow together.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SSDX to VND
₫--
|1 SSDX to AUD
A$--
|1 SSDX to GBP
￡--
|1 SSDX to EUR
€--
|1 SSDX to USD
$--
|1 SSDX to MYR
RM--
|1 SSDX to TRY
₺--
|1 SSDX to JPY
¥--
|1 SSDX to RUB
₽--
|1 SSDX to INR
₹--
|1 SSDX to IDR
Rp--
|1 SSDX to KRW
₩--
|1 SSDX to PHP
₱--
|1 SSDX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SSDX to BRL
R$--
|1 SSDX to CAD
C$--
|1 SSDX to BDT
৳--
|1 SSDX to NGN
₦--
|1 SSDX to UAH
₴--
|1 SSDX to VES
Bs--
|1 SSDX to PKR
Rs--
|1 SSDX to KZT
₸--
|1 SSDX to THB
฿--
|1 SSDX to TWD
NT$--
|1 SSDX to AED
د.إ--
|1 SSDX to CHF
Fr--
|1 SSDX to HKD
HK$--
|1 SSDX to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SSDX to MXN
$--