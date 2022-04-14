SPUD (SPUD) Tokenomics
SPUD (SPUD) Information
Spud Buy Bot is a Telegram-native live-trade tracker for Abstract-Chain tokens. By reading the chain’s mempool and Dexscreener API, it detects every buy to a token’s LP, formats the data—buyer wallet, spend, tokens received, price impact, refreshed market-cap and chart link—and pushes an eye-catching embed to your group. One /setup command activates the hosted service; no servers, no API keys, plus optional daily CSV digests for deeper insight.
SPUD (SPUD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPUD (SPUD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SPUD (SPUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SPUD (SPUD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPUD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPUD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SPUD's tokenomics, explore SPUD token's live price!
SPUD Price Prediction
Want to know where SPUD might be heading? Our SPUD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.