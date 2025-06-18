SPUD Price (SPUD)
The live price of SPUD (SPUD) today is 0.00034216 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 316.46K USD. SPUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SPUD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SPUD price change within the day is +5.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 924.78M USD
During today, the price change of SPUD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPUD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPUD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPUD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SPUD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
+5.49%
-32.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spud Buy Bot is a Telegram-native live-trade tracker for Abstract-Chain tokens. By reading the chain’s mempool and Dexscreener API, it detects every buy to a token’s LP, formats the data—buyer wallet, spend, tokens received, price impact, refreshed market-cap and chart link—and pushes an eye-catching embed to your group. One /setup command activates the hosted service; no servers, no API keys, plus optional daily CSV digests for deeper insight.
