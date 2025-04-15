Spores Network Price (SPO)
The live price of Spores Network (SPO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 232.11K USD. SPO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spores Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Spores Network price change within the day is +1.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.06B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPO price information.
During today, the price change of Spores Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spores Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spores Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spores Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Spores Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+1.66%
+9.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards. Spores Network founders deeply believe that a digital “metaverse” is being built today that will revolutionize our thoughts and behavior with respect to living, owning, sharing our physical and digital lives. Crypto enables two exciting and eventual two paths: Decentralization of Ownership, Frictionless Redistribution of Capital. Spores seeks to empower creators to create, exchange, and communicate their life’s work. Our Core Values are defined as: Creator Centricity, Frictionless, Borderless, Community. The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem. As the economic incentive for network participation SPO token incentives will be distributed to incentivise users to participate in community governance, reward contributors on the platform and other utility purposes including platform fees discount. Community incentives (NFT minting, trading, LP mining and other DeFi rewards): Reward for NFT creators for each newly minted NFT on Spores platform. Reward for buyers and sellers per confirmed transaction (auction, exchange, etc). Reward for LPs to provide liquidity on the platform supporting transactions related to SPO.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPO to VND
₫--
|1 SPO to AUD
A$--
|1 SPO to GBP
￡--
|1 SPO to EUR
€--
|1 SPO to USD
$--
|1 SPO to MYR
RM--
|1 SPO to TRY
₺--
|1 SPO to JPY
¥--
|1 SPO to RUB
₽--
|1 SPO to INR
₹--
|1 SPO to IDR
Rp--
|1 SPO to KRW
₩--
|1 SPO to PHP
₱--
|1 SPO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SPO to BRL
R$--
|1 SPO to CAD
C$--
|1 SPO to BDT
৳--
|1 SPO to NGN
₦--
|1 SPO to UAH
₴--
|1 SPO to VES
Bs--
|1 SPO to PKR
Rs--
|1 SPO to KZT
₸--
|1 SPO to THB
฿--
|1 SPO to TWD
NT$--
|1 SPO to AED
د.إ--
|1 SPO to CHF
Fr--
|1 SPO to HKD
HK$--
|1 SPO to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SPO to MXN
$--