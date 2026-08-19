sPOL Price Today

The live sPOL (SPOL) price today is $ 0.08269, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08269 per SPOL.

sPOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,825,592, with a circulating supply of 191.38M SPOL. During the last 24 hours, SPOL traded between $ 0.07946 (low) and $ 0.083914 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.200304, while the all-time low was $ 0.068302.

In short-term performance, SPOL moved +0.03% in the last hour and +9.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.40K.

sPOL (SPOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.83M$ 15.83M $ 15.83M Volume (24H) $ 11.40K$ 11.40K $ 11.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.83M$ 15.83M $ 15.83M Circulation Supply 191.38M 191.38M 191.38M Total Supply 191,383,447.570866 191,383,447.570866 191,383,447.570866

The current Market Cap of sPOL is $ 15.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.40K. The circulating supply of SPOL is 191.38M, with a total supply of 191383447.570866. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.83M.