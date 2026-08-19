Splintershards Price Today

The live Splintershards (SPS) price today is $ 0.0032758, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0032758 per SPS.

Splintershards currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,350,634, with a circulating supply of 1.33B SPS. During the last 24 hours, SPS traded between $ 0.00323993 (low) and $ 0.00333263 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.065, while the all-time low was $ 0.00268039.

In short-term performance, SPS moved +0.43% in the last hour and -1.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.58K.

Splintershards (SPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.35M$ 4.35M $ 4.35M Volume (24H) $ 3.58K$ 3.58K $ 3.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.35M$ 4.35M $ 4.35M Circulation Supply 1.33B 1.33B 1.33B Total Supply 1,327,940,171.157851 1,327,940,171.157851 1,327,940,171.157851

The current Market Cap of Splintershards is $ 4.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.58K. The circulating supply of SPS is 1.33B, with a total supply of 1327940171.157851. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.35M.