SPL VPN Price Today

The live SPL VPN (SPL) price today is $ 0.00112923, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00112923 per SPL.

SPL VPN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,714, with a circulating supply of 21.00M SPL. During the last 24 hours, SPL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01756179, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 338.77.

SPL VPN (SPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.71K$ 23.71K $ 23.71K Volume (24H) $ 338.77$ 338.77 $ 338.77 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.71K$ 23.71K $ 23.71K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPL VPN is $ 23.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 338.77. The circulating supply of SPL is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.71K.