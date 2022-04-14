Spintop (SPIN) Information

Spintop is the next generation blockchain gaming hub that aims to utilize the new tools of web3 to offer a comprehensive experience for players, traders and investors. In Spintop, we aspire to guide, discuss and supply through blockchain gaming. The ecosystem is designed as a gaming hub that allows players to exchange their tokens, NFTs, and reviews.

Spintop consists of four main producs acting together in a social manner and built around user profiles:

Gamepedia: A community-driven gaming guide in which games are accessed, listed, and filtered for tokenomics, ratings, smart chains, and development statuses. Games are also reviewed by both critics and users.

Spindex: A decentralized exchange (Dex) where gaming tokens are pooled together to create liquidity, incentivizing yield farming.

Guild Maker: Meeting grounds for play-to-earn sponsors and scholars. Sponsors can burn SPIN and create their own yield guilds, recruit scholars and compete with each other.

NFT Marketplace: NFT marketplace will be the supply zone for the guilds, users and games where they will be listing their NFTs for sale or lending.