Spinning Cat Price (OIIAOIIA)
The live price of Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) today is 0.00833052 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.34M USD. OIIAOIIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spinning Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Spinning Cat price change within the day is +5.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.82M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OIIAOIIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OIIAOIIA price information.
During today, the price change of Spinning Cat to USD was $ +0.00044715.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spinning Cat to USD was $ +0.0023225489.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spinning Cat to USD was $ +0.0008917171.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spinning Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00044715
|+5.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0023225489
|+27.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008917171
|+10.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Spinning Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.21%
+5.67%
+38.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
|1 OIIAOIIA to VND
₫213.60286332
|1 OIIAOIIA to AUD
A$0.0131622216
|1 OIIAOIIA to GBP
￡0.00624789
|1 OIIAOIIA to EUR
€0.0073308576
|1 OIIAOIIA to USD
$0.00833052
|1 OIIAOIIA to MYR
RM0.0367375932
|1 OIIAOIIA to TRY
₺0.3168929808
|1 OIIAOIIA to JPY
¥1.1922640224
|1 OIIAOIIA to RUB
₽0.6852685752
|1 OIIAOIIA to INR
₹0.7165913304
|1 OIIAOIIA to IDR
Rp138.8419444632
|1 OIIAOIIA to KRW
₩11.833087134
|1 OIIAOIIA to PHP
₱0.4750895556
|1 OIIAOIIA to EGP
￡E.0.4247732148
|1 OIIAOIIA to BRL
R$0.048733542
|1 OIIAOIIA to CAD
C$0.0114961176
|1 OIIAOIIA to BDT
৳1.0120748748
|1 OIIAOIIA to NGN
₦13.3715675676
|1 OIIAOIIA to UAH
₴0.3438838656
|1 OIIAOIIA to VES
Bs0.59146692
|1 OIIAOIIA to PKR
Rs2.33671086
|1 OIIAOIIA to KZT
₸4.3140430872
|1 OIIAOIIA to THB
฿0.2796555564
|1 OIIAOIIA to TWD
NT$0.2695756272
|1 OIIAOIIA to AED
د.إ0.0305730084
|1 OIIAOIIA to CHF
Fr0.0067477212
|1 OIIAOIIA to HKD
HK$0.06456153
|1 OIIAOIIA to MAD
.د.م0.0771406152
|1 OIIAOIIA to MXN
$0.1673601468