Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund price today is 1.018 USD.SAFO market cap is 146,242,686 USD. Track real-time SAFO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund price today is 1.018 USD.SAFO market cap is 146,242,686 USD. Track real-time SAFO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About SAFO

SAFO Price Info

What is SAFO

SAFO Official Website

SAFO Tokenomics

SAFO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Logo

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price (SAFO)

Unlisted

1 SAFO to USD Live Price:

$1.018
$1.018$1.018
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:11:18 (UTC+8)

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price Today

The live Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) price today is $ 1.018, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFO to USD conversion rate is $ 1.018 per SAFO.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146,242,686, with a circulating supply of 143.70M SAFO. During the last 24 hours, SAFO traded between $ 1.018 (low) and $ 1.018 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.018, while the all-time low was $ 1.015.

In short-term performance, SAFO moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Market Information

$ 146.24M
$ 146.24M$ 146.24M

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 146.24M
$ 146.24M$ 146.24M

143.70M
143.70M 143.70M

143,704,011.05807
143,704,011.05807 143,704,011.05807

The current Market Cap of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund is $ 146.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of SAFO is 143.70M, with a total supply of 143704011.05807. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 146.24M.

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018
24H Low
$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018
24H High

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.015
$ 1.015$ 1.015

0.00%

+0.01%

+0.08%

+0.08%

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund to USD was $ +0.000112.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund to USD was $ +0.0033450462.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund to USD was $ +0.0064365086.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund to USD was $ +0.000334.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000112+0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0033450462+0.33%
60 Days$ +0.0064365086+0.63%
90 Days$ +0.000334+0.00%

Price Prediction for Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SAFO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SAFO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund Price Prediction.

What is Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO)

SAFO (Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund) is a tokenized UCITS fund launched by Spiko and Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager. The USD share class allows investors to subscribe from as little as 1 USD. SAFO generates stable yields above the EFFR benchmark through fully collateralized total return swaps with top-tier banks (starting with BNP Paribas), while maintaining overnight liquidity. The shareholder register is hosted on Ethereum, Polygon PoS, Arbitrum One, Starknet, Base, Etherlink, and Stellar. CACEIS (Crédit Agricole group) acts as depositary bank, PwC as auditor, and Chainlink provides on-chain NAV oracle feeds. The fund is supervised by the French AMF.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemBase EcosystemDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

About Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund

What is the current live price of Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund?

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund is priced at £0.75030200645640000, showing a price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SAFO market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £0.75030200645640000 and £0.75030200645640000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #191, supported by a market capitalization of £107786032.15655528280000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 143704011.05807 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:11:18 (UTC+8)

Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund (SAFO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2245
$0.2245$0.2245

-17.76%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.00994
$0.00994$0.00994

-15.69%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.039914
$0.039914$0.039914

+11.82%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07111
$0.07111$0.07111

-7.44%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00148
$0.00148$0.00148

+208.33%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001583
$0.0001583$0.0001583

+86.23%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9163
$0.9163$0.9163

+47.24%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004046
$0.0004046$0.0004046

+61.84%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00677
$0.00677$0.00677

+16.12%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?