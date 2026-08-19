SpiderSwap Price Today

The live SpiderSwap (SPDR) price today is $ 0.00150443, with a 2.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPDR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00150443 per SPDR.

SpiderSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,504,702, with a circulating supply of 999.91M SPDR. During the last 24 hours, SPDR traded between $ 0.00145906 (low) and $ 0.00151219 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.090041, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134033.

In short-term performance, SPDR moved +0.12% in the last hour and +2.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 254.45.

SpiderSwap (SPDR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Volume (24H) $ 254.45$ 254.45 $ 254.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.50M$ 1.50M $ 1.50M Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Total Supply 999,908,802.7882961 999,908,802.7882961 999,908,802.7882961

The current Market Cap of SpiderSwap is $ 1.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 254.45. The circulating supply of SPDR is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999908802.7882961. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.50M.