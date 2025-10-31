SPICE (SPICE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.23% Price Change (1D) +1.29% Price Change (7D) +43.98% Price Change (7D) +43.98%

SPICE (SPICE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SPICE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SPICE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SPICE has changed by +3.23% over the past hour, +1.29% over 24 hours, and +43.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SPICE (SPICE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 274.44K$ 274.44K $ 274.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 16.83B 16.83B 16.83B Total Supply 69,419,668,031.91005 69,419,668,031.91005 69,419,668,031.91005

The current Market Cap of SPICE is $ 274.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPICE is 16.83B, with a total supply of 69419668031.91005. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.