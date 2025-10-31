Speedrun (RUN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000538 24H High $ 0.00000709 All Time High $ 0.00429723 Lowest Price $ 0.00000525 Price Change (1H) -0.70% Price Change (1D) +10.62% Price Change (7D) +2.94%

Speedrun (RUN) real-time price is $0.00000613. Over the past 24 hours, RUN traded between a low of $ 0.00000538 and a high of $ 0.00000709, showing active market volatility. RUN's all-time high price is $ 0.00429723, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000525.

In terms of short-term performance, RUN has changed by -0.70% over the past hour, +10.62% over 24 hours, and +2.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Speedrun (RUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.13K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.13K Circulation Supply 999.84M Total Supply 999,839,217.0024183

The current Market Cap of Speedrun is $ 6.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUN is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999839217.0024183. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.13K.