Spectral Price Today

The live Spectral (SPEC) price today is $ 0.03612243, with a 5.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPEC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03612243 per SPEC.

Spectral currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,920,045, with a circulating supply of 53.16M SPEC. During the last 24 hours, SPEC traded between $ 0.03338126 (low) and $ 0.0378458 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.48, while the all-time low was $ 0.03121382.

In short-term performance, SPEC moved -0.37% in the last hour and +3.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.29K.

Spectral (SPEC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.92M$ 1.92M $ 1.92M Volume (24H) $ 18.29K$ 18.29K $ 18.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.61M$ 3.61M $ 3.61M Circulation Supply 53.16M 53.16M 53.16M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Spectral is $ 1.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.29K. The circulating supply of SPEC is 53.16M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.61M.