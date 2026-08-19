SPCX Price Today

The live SPCX (SPCX) price today is $ 0.00320168, with a 5.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPCX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00320168 per SPCX.

SPCX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,207.86, with a circulating supply of 4.44M SPCX. During the last 24 hours, SPCX traded between $ 0.00320186 (low) and $ 0.00343572 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.274298, while the all-time low was $ 0.00309928.

In short-term performance, SPCX moved -0.07% in the last hour and -78.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 540.07.

SPCX (SPCX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.21K$ 14.21K $ 14.21K Volume (24H) $ 540.07$ 540.07 $ 540.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 40.02K$ 40.02K $ 40.02K Circulation Supply 4.44M 4.44M 4.44M Total Supply 12,500,000.0 12,500,000.0 12,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPCX is $ 14.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 540.07. The circulating supply of SPCX is 4.44M, with a total supply of 12500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.02K.