SpartaDEX is a combination of real-time strategy game set in the realities of ancient Greece and a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. We called it a gamified DEX. The main goal is to provide the exchange with user engagement known from video games, which builds loyalty and consistency in providing liquidity.
By combining a decentralized exchange with a strategy game, we wanted to
- Provide a more stable and deeper liquidity for projects, through the gamified yield that depends on the player’s progress in the game, additionally giving a chance to monetize this progress by encapsulating it in the form of tradable NFT;
- Promote and facilitate the launch of new, promising projects
- Build an exchange fully managed by the community, where the community decides which projects will be whitelisted and therefore providing liquidity for them will be additionally incentivized with EXP points and token rewards
- Build a decentralized exchange with a user-friendly, intuitive and inviting interface
- Build a loyal and valuable community of the decentralized exchange by implementing gaming layer
- Provide SAS with the opportunity to earn Real Yield from the from the basic mechanics implemented in the game itself (microtransactions). This makes SpartaDEX a very competitive and distinctive compared to other exchanges
- Reward liquidity providers of certain pools with the opportunity to receive tokens of other projects in the "Dual Rewards" program
SpartaDEX is a multichain protocol that will initially operate on the Arbitrum blockchain. This chain was chosen for its modern approach to scalability, transaction fees, and speed of operation, which are particularly valuable for gaming projects that involve a substantial number of transactions made by players.
SpartaDEX (SPARTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpartaDEX (SPARTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SpartaDEX (SPARTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SpartaDEX (SPARTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPARTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPARTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
