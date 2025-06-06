SPARTA Price (SPARTA)
The live price of SPARTA (SPARTA) today is 0.055771 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.41M USD. SPARTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SPARTA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SPARTA price change within the day is -5.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 186.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPARTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPARTA price information.
During today, the price change of SPARTA to USD was $ -0.00336236883738938.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPARTA to USD was $ -0.0097428423.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPARTA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPARTA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00336236883738938
|-5.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0097428423
|-17.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SPARTA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.36%
-5.68%
-16.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SPARTA is a hyper-deflationary token on PulseChain designed to reduce supply and increase value over time. It applies a 5% tax on every buy and sell; fees from these transactions are used to strengthen liquidity and burn tokens permanently. SPARTA is primarily paired with HEX, allowing it to benefit from HEX’s price performance through Heart’s Law. A supporting network of trading pairs drives volume, reinforcing liquidity and price stability.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPARTA to VND
₫1,467.613865
|1 SPARTA to AUD
A$0.08532963
|1 SPARTA to GBP
￡0.04071283
|1 SPARTA to EUR
€0.04852077
|1 SPARTA to USD
$0.055771
|1 SPARTA to MYR
RM0.23535362
|1 SPARTA to TRY
₺2.19012717
|1 SPARTA to JPY
¥8.00815789
|1 SPARTA to RUB
₽4.30775204
|1 SPARTA to INR
₹4.78794035
|1 SPARTA to IDR
Rp914.27854224
|1 SPARTA to KRW
₩75.57026271
|1 SPARTA to PHP
₱3.10309844
|1 SPARTA to EGP
￡E.2.76791473
|1 SPARTA to BRL
R$0.31175989
|1 SPARTA to CAD
C$0.07584856
|1 SPARTA to BDT
৳6.81688933
|1 SPARTA to NGN
₦87.41490769
|1 SPARTA to UAH
₴2.31115024
|1 SPARTA to VES
Bs5.409787
|1 SPARTA to PKR
Rs15.73188368
|1 SPARTA to KZT
₸28.4543642
|1 SPARTA to THB
฿1.81980773
|1 SPARTA to TWD
NT$1.67034145
|1 SPARTA to AED
د.إ0.20467957
|1 SPARTA to CHF
Fr0.04573222
|1 SPARTA to HKD
HK$0.43724464
|1 SPARTA to MAD
.د.م0.51030465
|1 SPARTA to MXN
$1.06801465