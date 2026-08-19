Sparklife Price Today

The live Sparklife (SPS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPS.

Sparklife currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,788, with a circulating supply of 8.11B SPS. During the last 24 hours, SPS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPS moved +0.07% in the last hour and -5.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sparklife (SPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.79K$ 21.79K $ 21.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.86K$ 26.86K $ 26.86K Circulation Supply 8.11B 8.11B 8.11B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sparklife is $ 21.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPS is 8.11B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.86K.