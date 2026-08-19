sparkleware Price Today

The live sparkleware (SPARKLE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPARKLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPARKLE.

sparkleware currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,502.54, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SPARKLE. During the last 24 hours, SPARKLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPARKLE moved -0.62% in the last hour and -6.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

sparkleware (SPARKLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.50K$ 18.50K $ 18.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.50K$ 18.50K $ 18.50K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of sparkleware is $ 18.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPARKLE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.50K.