SparkDEX Staked FLR Price Today

The live SparkDEX Staked FLR (STFLR) price today is $ 0.00595446, with a 3.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current STFLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00595446 per STFLR.

SparkDEX Staked FLR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,517,059, with a circulating supply of 254.78M STFLR. During the last 24 hours, STFLR traded between $ 0.00594713 (low) and $ 0.0062219 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01056251, while the all-time low was $ 0.00583454.

In short-term performance, STFLR moved -- in the last hour and -5.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.60K.

SparkDEX Staked FLR (STFLR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.52M$ 1.52M $ 1.52M Volume (24H) $ 55.60K$ 55.60K $ 55.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.52M$ 1.52M $ 1.52M Circulation Supply 254.78M 254.78M 254.78M Total Supply 254,788,372.7311629 254,788,372.7311629 254,788,372.7311629

The current Market Cap of SparkDEX Staked FLR is $ 1.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.60K. The circulating supply of STFLR is 254.78M, with a total supply of 254788372.7311629. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.52M.