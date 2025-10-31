SparkDEX (SPRK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02369192 $ 0.02369192 $ 0.02369192 24H Low $ 0.02506039 $ 0.02506039 $ 0.02506039 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02369192$ 0.02369192 $ 0.02369192 24H High $ 0.02506039$ 0.02506039 $ 0.02506039 All Time High $ 0.04726344$ 0.04726344 $ 0.04726344 Lowest Price $ 0.01998888$ 0.01998888 $ 0.01998888 Price Change (1H) -0.15% Price Change (1D) -2.60% Price Change (7D) -3.35% Price Change (7D) -3.35%

SparkDEX (SPRK) real-time price is $0.02383465. Over the past 24 hours, SPRK traded between a low of $ 0.02369192 and a high of $ 0.02506039, showing active market volatility. SPRK's all-time high price is $ 0.04726344, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01998888.

In terms of short-term performance, SPRK has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, -2.60% over 24 hours, and -3.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SparkDEX (SPRK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.73M$ 23.73M $ 23.73M Circulation Supply 65.02M 65.02M 65.02M Total Supply 996,208,475.0 996,208,475.0 996,208,475.0

The current Market Cap of SparkDEX is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPRK is 65.02M, with a total supply of 996208475.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.73M.