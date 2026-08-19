Spark USDC Price Today

The live Spark USDC (SUSDC) price today is $ 1.1, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.1 per SUSDC.

Spark USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 203,084,149, with a circulating supply of 183.86M SUSDC. During the last 24 hours, SUSDC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.1, while the all-time low was $ 0.950893.

In short-term performance, SUSDC moved -- in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 152.03.

Spark USDC (SUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 203.08M$ 203.08M $ 203.08M Volume (24H) $ 152.03$ 152.03 $ 152.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 203.11M$ 203.11M $ 203.11M Circulation Supply 183.86M 183.86M 183.86M Total Supply 185,193,872.7341778 185,193,872.7341778 185,193,872.7341778

The current Market Cap of Spark USDC is $ 203.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 152.03. The circulating supply of SUSDC is 183.86M, with a total supply of 185193872.7341778. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.11M.