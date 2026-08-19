Spain Price Today

The live Spain (SPAIN) price today is $ 0.150646, with a 7.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.150646 per SPAIN.

Spain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 980,505, with a circulating supply of 6.51M SPAIN. During the last 24 hours, SPAIN traded between $ 0.134092 (low) and $ 0.180866 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.919625, while the all-time low was $ 0.1331.

In short-term performance, SPAIN moved +0.70% in the last hour and -13.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 541.59K.

Spain (SPAIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 980.51K$ 980.51K $ 980.51K Volume (24H) $ 541.59K$ 541.59K $ 541.59K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.56M$ 3.56M $ 3.56M Circulation Supply 6.51M 6.51M 6.51M Total Supply 29,012,176.0 29,012,176.0 29,012,176.0

The current Market Cap of Spain is $ 980.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 541.59K. The circulating supply of SPAIN is 6.51M, with a total supply of 29012176.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.56M.