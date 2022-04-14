SpaceN (SN) Tokenomics

SpaceN (SN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SpaceN (SN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
SpaceN (SN) Information

SpaceN is an NFT one-stop investment management tool.SpaceN will automatically count the investment income information of users buying and selling NFTs, so that users can timely understand the changes of their NFT assets.SpaceN will bring together the basic information and project dynamics of NFT projects to facilitate users to obtain valuable NFT project information in one stop.SpaceN will recommend corresponding social circles based on NFT holdings, so that users can find like-minded NFT holders or NFT traders.SpaceN will become a platform for users to build self-organized DAOs, so that users can build their own DAOs and sell their own NFTs.

Official Website:
https://www.spacen.xyz/

SpaceN (SN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpaceN (SN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 11.20M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 40.01M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 279.96M
All-Time High:
$ 6.15
All-Time Low:
$ 0.04957282
Current Price:
$ 0.273058
SpaceN (SN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SpaceN (SN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SN's tokenomics, explore SN token's live price!

