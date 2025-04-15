SpaceM Token Price (SPACEM)
The live price of SpaceM Token (SPACEM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.17M USD. SPACEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SpaceM Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SpaceM Token price change within the day is -5.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.86B USD
During today, the price change of SpaceM Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SpaceM Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SpaceM Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SpaceM Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+130.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+166.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SpaceM Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
-5.20%
-15.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SpaceM is a revolutionary ecosystem built on the Avalanche blockchain, designed to merge the worlds of gaming, social interaction, and crypto education within one cohesive platform. At its core is the $SPACEM token, a multifaceted digital asset generated through unique NFT nodes that fuel engagement and participation across the platform’s various applications. In the SpaceM ecosystem, users are encouraged to explore an interconnected set of experiences, including play-to-earn gaming, content sharing on social media, and access to a comprehensive Learn-to-Earn, educational platform. Each component works in synergy to create an environment that prioritizes user experience, community development, and value generation. Key areas: Inclusive Gaming with Play-to-Earn Community-Centric Social Media SPACEM Academy AI Meme Generator Newsletter on X.com
