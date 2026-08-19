Space Nation Oikos Price Today

The live Space Nation Oikos (OIK) price today is $ 0, with a 14.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current OIK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OIK.

Space Nation Oikos currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,813, with a circulating supply of 346.75M OIK. During the last 24 hours, OIK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158664, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OIK moved +0.01% in the last hour and -8.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Space Nation Oikos (OIK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.81K$ 28.81K $ 28.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.10K$ 83.10K $ 83.10K Circulation Supply 346.75M 346.75M 346.75M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Space Nation Oikos is $ 28.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OIK is 346.75M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.10K.