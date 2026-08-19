SP500 rStock Price Today

The live SP500 rStock (SPYR) price today is $ 696.64, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPYR to USD conversion rate is $ 696.64 per SPYR.

SP500 rStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 263,328, with a circulating supply of 378.00 SPYR. During the last 24 hours, SPYR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 774.59, while the all-time low was $ 510.85.

In short-term performance, SPYR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.62.

SP500 rStock (SPYR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 263.33K$ 263.33K $ 263.33K Volume (24H) $ 0.62$ 0.62 $ 0.62 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 263.33K$ 263.33K $ 263.33K Circulation Supply 378.00 378.00 378.00 Total Supply 377.998972921 377.998972921 377.998972921

The current Market Cap of SP500 rStock is $ 263.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.62. The circulating supply of SPYR is 378.00, with a total supply of 377.998972921. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 263.33K.