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The live South Africa Fan Token price today is 0.09649 USD.SAFA market cap is 366,993 USD. Track real-time SAFA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live South Africa Fan Token price today is 0.09649 USD.SAFA market cap is 366,993 USD. Track real-time SAFA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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South Africa Fan Token Logo

South Africa Fan Token Price (SAFA)

Unlisted

1 SAFA to USD Live Price:

$0.095866
$0.095866$0.095866
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:06:46 (UTC+8)

South Africa Fan Token Price Today

The live South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) price today is $ 0.09649, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09649 per SAFA.

South Africa Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 366,993, with a circulating supply of 3.80M SAFA. During the last 24 hours, SAFA traded between $ 0.091962 (low) and $ 0.104158 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.091962.

In short-term performance, SAFA moved +1.28% in the last hour and -26.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 149.39K.

South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Market Information

$ 366.99K
$ 366.99K$ 366.99K

$ 149.39K
$ 149.39K$ 149.39K

$ 1.91M
$ 1.91M$ 1.91M

3.80M
3.80M 3.80M

19,830,000.0
19,830,000.0 19,830,000.0

The current Market Cap of South Africa Fan Token is $ 366.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 149.39K. The circulating supply of SAFA is 3.80M, with a total supply of 19830000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.91M.

South Africa Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.091962
$ 0.091962$ 0.091962
24H Low
$ 0.104158
$ 0.104158$ 0.104158
24H High

$ 0.091962
$ 0.091962$ 0.091962

$ 0.104158
$ 0.104158$ 0.104158

$ 1.24
$ 1.24$ 1.24

$ 0.091962
$ 0.091962$ 0.091962

+1.28%

+0.26%

-26.62%

-26.62%

South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of South Africa Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0002507.
In the past 30 days, the price change of South Africa Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0397252128.
In the past 60 days, the price change of South Africa Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0711959377.
In the past 90 days, the price change of South Africa Fan Token to USD was $ -0.00000025955164442.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0002507+0.26%
30 Days$ -0.0397252128-41.17%
60 Days$ -0.0711959377-73.78%
90 Days$ -0.00000025955164442-0.00%

Price Prediction for South Africa Fan Token

South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SAFA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of South Africa Fan Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price South Africa Fan Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SAFA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking South Africa Fan Token Price Prediction.

What is South Africa Fan Token (SAFA)

The South African national football team, known as Bafana Bafana, are one of the continent’s most recognisable sides, having enjoyed success at major African tournaments and regularly competing on the global stage. They are famed for their skillful, expressive style of play and the passionate support of their fans, and remain an important symbol of national pride in South African sport. Fan Tokens™ are digital assets for the world’s biggest sports teams, their home is Socios.com.

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South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemChiliz EcosystemFan Token

About South Africa Fan Token

How much is South Africa Fan Token worth right now?

South Africa Fan Token is currently trading at £0.0711165428320020000, with a price movement of 0.26% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SAFA going up or down today?

SAFA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is South Africa Fan Token today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SAFA.

What makes South Africa Fan Token different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SAFA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SAFA exists in the market?

There are 3803421.675676 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is South Africa Fan Token's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.9139238585520000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £0.06777924667754760000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About South Africa Fan Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:06:46 (UTC+8)

South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Important Industry Updates

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02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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