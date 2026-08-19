South Africa Fan Token Price Today

The live South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) price today is $ 0.09649, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09649 per SAFA.

South Africa Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 366,993, with a circulating supply of 3.80M SAFA. During the last 24 hours, SAFA traded between $ 0.091962 (low) and $ 0.104158 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.091962.

In short-term performance, SAFA moved +1.28% in the last hour and -26.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 149.39K.

South Africa Fan Token (SAFA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 366.99K$ 366.99K $ 366.99K Volume (24H) $ 149.39K$ 149.39K $ 149.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.91M$ 1.91M $ 1.91M Circulation Supply 3.80M 3.80M 3.80M Total Supply 19,830,000.0 19,830,000.0 19,830,000.0

The current Market Cap of South Africa Fan Token is $ 366.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 149.39K. The circulating supply of SAFA is 3.80M, with a total supply of 19830000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.91M.