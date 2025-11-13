SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) is a BEP-20 stablecoin wrapper for the non-transferable sUSDC deposit token. Users mint SPUSD by wrapping sUSDC and can always unwrap back to sUSDC; on redeem, SPUSD is burned. The $1 target is maintained on-chain by a simple market-making bot that trades the SPUSD/USDC v2 pool on PancakeSwap and by reserves deployed in transparent lending strategies (currently Venus). Contracts are verified on BscScan, liquidity is partially time-locked via PinkLock, and all docs/code are public.