SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.997875 $ 0.997875 $ 0.997875 24H Low $ 1.004 $ 1.004 $ 1.004 24H High 24H Low $ 0.997875$ 0.997875 $ 0.997875 24H High $ 1.004$ 1.004 $ 1.004 All Time High $ 1.014$ 1.014 $ 1.014 Lowest Price $ 0.97149$ 0.97149 $ 0.97149 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.03% Price Change (7D) -0.20% Price Change (7D) -0.20%

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) real-time price is $1. Over the past 24 hours, SPUSD traded between a low of $ 0.997875 and a high of $ 1.004, showing active market volatility. SPUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.014, while its all-time low price is $ 0.97149.

In terms of short-term performance, SPUSD has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.03% over 24 hours, and -0.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SoulPeg USD (SPUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.01M$ 2.01M $ 2.01M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.01M$ 2.01M $ 2.01M Circulation Supply 2.00M 2.00M 2.00M Total Supply 2,012,784.672620071 2,012,784.672620071 2,012,784.672620071

The current Market Cap of SoulPeg USD is $ 2.01M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPUSD is 2.00M, with a total supply of 2012784.672620071. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.01M.