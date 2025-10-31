Soulbucks (SBX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00010995 $ 0.00010995 $ 0.00010995 24H Low $ 0.00011001 $ 0.00011001 $ 0.00011001 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00010995$ 0.00010995 $ 0.00010995 24H High $ 0.00011001$ 0.00011001 $ 0.00011001 All Time High $ 0.00791712$ 0.00791712 $ 0.00791712 Lowest Price $ 0.000040$ 0.000040 $ 0.000040 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.03% Price Change (7D) -21.46% Price Change (7D) -21.46%

Soulbucks (SBX) real-time price is $0.00010997. Over the past 24 hours, SBX traded between a low of $ 0.00010995 and a high of $ 0.00011001, showing active market volatility. SBX's all-time high price is $ 0.00791712, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000040.

In terms of short-term performance, SBX has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -0.03% over 24 hours, and -21.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Soulbucks (SBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.12K$ 14.12K $ 14.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.97K$ 109.97K $ 109.97K Circulation Supply 128.41M 128.41M 128.41M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Soulbucks is $ 14.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SBX is 128.41M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.97K.