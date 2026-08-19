Soul Scanner Price Today

The live Soul Scanner (SOUL) price today is $ 0.17915, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.17915 per SOUL.

Soul Scanner currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 179,150, with a circulating supply of 1.00M SOUL. During the last 24 hours, SOUL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.152258.

In short-term performance, SOUL moved -- in the last hour and -2.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 265.15.

Soul Scanner (SOUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.15K$ 179.15K $ 179.15K Volume (24H) $ 265.15$ 265.15 $ 265.15 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.15K$ 179.15K $ 179.15K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Soul Scanner is $ 179.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 265.15. The circulating supply of SOUL is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.15K.