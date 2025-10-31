SOSANA (SOSANA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.20465 $ 0.20465 $ 0.20465 24H Low $ 0.243423 $ 0.243423 $ 0.243423 24H High 24H Low $ 0.20465$ 0.20465 $ 0.20465 24H High $ 0.243423$ 0.243423 $ 0.243423 All Time High $ 0.496509$ 0.496509 $ 0.496509 Lowest Price $ 0.160209$ 0.160209 $ 0.160209 Price Change (1H) -1.36% Price Change (1D) -10.98% Price Change (7D) -18.48% Price Change (7D) -18.48%

SOSANA (SOSANA) real-time price is $0.208259. Over the past 24 hours, SOSANA traded between a low of $ 0.20465 and a high of $ 0.243423, showing active market volatility. SOSANA's all-time high price is $ 0.496509, while its all-time low price is $ 0.160209.

In terms of short-term performance, SOSANA has changed by -1.36% over the past hour, -10.98% over 24 hours, and -18.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SOSANA (SOSANA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.49M$ 18.49M $ 18.49M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.49M$ 18.49M $ 18.49M Circulation Supply 88.89M 88.89M 88.89M Total Supply 88,888,888.0 88,888,888.0 88,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of SOSANA is $ 18.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOSANA is 88.89M, with a total supply of 88888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.49M.