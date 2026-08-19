Sora Oracle Price Today

The live Sora Oracle (SORA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SORA.

Sora Oracle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,280, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SORA. During the last 24 hours, SORA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01004746, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SORA moved +0.04% in the last hour and -3.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sora Oracle (SORA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.28K$ 35.28K $ 35.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.28K$ 35.28K $ 35.28K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sora Oracle is $ 35.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SORA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.28K.