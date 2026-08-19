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The live Sonic Name Service price today is 0 USD.SNS market cap is 31,424 USD. Track real-time SNS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sonic Name Service price today is 0 USD.SNS market cap is 31,424 USD. Track real-time SNS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Sonic Name Service Logo

Sonic Name Service Price (SNS)

Unlisted

1 SNS to USD Live Price:

$0.00061017
$0.00061017$0.00061017
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sonic Name Service (SNS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:04:48 (UTC+8)

Sonic Name Service Price Today

The live Sonic Name Service (SNS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNS.

Sonic Name Service currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,424, with a circulating supply of 51.46M SNS. During the last 24 hours, SNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.095227, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNS moved -- in the last hour and -6.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.83.

Sonic Name Service (SNS) Market Information

$ 31.42K
$ 31.42K$ 31.42K

$ 10.83
$ 10.83$ 10.83

$ 59.61K
$ 59.61K$ 59.61K

51.46M
51.46M 51.46M

97,619,530.0
97,619,530.0 97,619,530.0

The current Market Cap of Sonic Name Service is $ 31.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.83. The circulating supply of SNS is 51.46M, with a total supply of 97619530.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.61K.

Sonic Name Service Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.095227
$ 0.095227$ 0.095227

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.94%

-6.67%

-6.67%

Sonic Name Service (SNS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sonic Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sonic Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sonic Name Service to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sonic Name Service to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.94%
30 Days$ 0-16.35%
60 Days$ 0-1.31%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Sonic Name Service

Sonic Name Service (SNS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SNS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sonic Name Service (SNS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sonic Name Service could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sonic Name Service will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SNS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sonic Name Service Price Prediction.

What is Sonic Name Service (SNS)

Sonic Name Service (SNS) is a decentralized, user-friendly naming system built on the Sonic blockchain. It enables users to map human-readable names ending in .s to blockchain addresses, smart contracts, websites, and more, simplifying blockchain interactions. By replacing complex hexadecimal addresses with intuitive .s domains, SNS makes blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Leveraging Sonic's speed, low fees, and scalability, SNS offers seamless and efficient name registration and management for both developers and end-users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Sonic Name Service

How much is Sonic Name Service worth right now?

Sonic Name Service is currently trading at £, with a price movement of 0.93% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SNS going up or down today?

SNS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Identifier (DID),Sonic Ecosystem,Name Service ecosystem.

How popular is Sonic Name Service today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SNS.

What makes Sonic Name Service different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Identifier (DID),Sonic Ecosystem,Name Service category and built on the -- network, SNS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SNS exists in the market?

There are 51457060.02645175 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Sonic Name Service's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.07018566715994460000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sonic Name Service

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:04:48 (UTC+8)

Sonic Name Service (SNS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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