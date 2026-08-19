How much is Sonic Name Service worth right now?

Sonic Name Service is currently trading at £, with a price movement of 0.93% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SNS going up or down today?

SNS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Identifier (DID),Sonic Ecosystem,Name Service ecosystem.

How popular is Sonic Name Service today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SNS.

What makes Sonic Name Service different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Identifier (DID),Sonic Ecosystem,Name Service category and built on the -- network, SNS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SNS exists in the market?

There are 51457060.02645175 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Sonic Name Service's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £0.07018566715994460000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.