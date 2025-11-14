sonar (S0X) Tokenomics
sonar (S0X) Information
SONAR – On-chain Made Simple
SONAR was created with a simple mission: to make on-chain activity accessible and actionable for everyone. Today, the biggest barrier for both new and experienced users is complexity. If you want to scan a wallet, track transactions, analyze token flows, or place trades, you’re forced to jump between multiple dashboards, block explorers, and exchange interfaces. Each tool comes with its own layout, its own language, and often overwhelming amounts of raw data — hashes, codes, and technical noise that discourage adoption.
SONAR changes this completely by offering a chat-based on-chain agent that understands plain English. Instead of struggling with explorers or dozens of tabs, users simply open SONAR and ask questions directly:
“What tokens are inside this wallet?”
“Who are the top holders of this contract?”
“Show me recent inflows and outflows for this address.”
The platform then delivers clear, human-readable answers, removing the need to parse complex data manually. This approach lowers the barrier to entry for newcomers, while also giving advanced traders speed and clarity.
Beyond scanning wallets and contracts, SONAR goes further by enabling direct trading through natural language commands. Users can:
Open longs or shorts on Aster or Hyperliquid.
Place swaps and positions through Jupiter.
Buy and sell meme tokens on Pump.fun.
This creates a unified experience where scanning, analysis, and trading all happen in one place, guided by the simplicity of a chat interface.
SONAR is also integrated with Polymarket, enabling insights into prediction markets, deep analysis, and broader opportunities for users who want more than just wallet data. By connecting across multiple protocols, SONAR becomes not just a tool, but an ecosystem hub for Solana.
Another core part of the vision is governance and utility for token holders. $SONAR will give the community the power to vote on which features roll out next. Instead of a fixed, top-down roadmap, SONAR will be guided by its users. This ensures that development stays aligned with the needs of traders, builders, and the wider community.
In short, SONAR is solving the fragmentation problem in crypto. It removes the noise, replaces explorers with clarity, and brings trading, scanning, and research together under one interface — your own words.
With SONAR, there’s no more bouncing between tabs or drowning in hashes. The future of on-chain interaction is simple, fast, and community-driven.
sonar (S0X) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of sonar (S0X) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of S0X tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many S0X tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
